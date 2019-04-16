Sonam Kapoor was told she can’t act despite being in Bollywood for 10 years. She chose to explain nepotism

Actor Sonam Kapoor is the latest guest to appear on Arbaaz Khan’s new web chat show, Pinch. During her appearance, Sonam was shown a few mean comments written for her on social media. One Twitter user had criticised her for not learning how to act despite working as an actor in Bollywood for a decade. Sonam decided to take it as an opportunity to explain what nepotism means to her.

“I just want to explain what nepotism really means. Everybody really think that it is a relative of a person, but it actually means to get a job through any connection. I think people have misunderstood it or people don’t understand it or use the word for their benefit to put other people down,” she said.

She went on to say that not taking advantage of her father, actor Anil Kapoor’s influence would be disrespectful towards him. “Another thing that I would like to that is that my father did not come from an illustrious family. He’s been in this industry for 40 years and he has worked hard only for his children. If I don’t take advantage of his hard work, which he has done for us, I think I’d be a little disrespectful to his work and to what he is trying to do for us. Because every man or woman, a mother or a father works for their children,” she added.

Anil Kapoor with daughter-actor Sonam Kapoor. ( PTI )

Anil talked about nepotism and the challenges his children will have to face in an interview to The Times of India in 2017. “There is a thought that if I have so much, why should I not give it to my kids? It’s a very Indian, emotional way to think. It’s in every business. You equally respect those who make it on their own. There is pain in both. The pain here is that we are unnecessarily running them down, what can we do if we are born in this family? There is pain there too. I have also thought that way - When I had started my career I used to think the same way about Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, that they had it much easier because they had Dharmendra and Sunil Dutt,” he had said.

Sonam also talked about getting body shamed online how it hurts when people target her family. Watch the full video here:

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil. He played her onscreen father for the first time in the film. The film was well received and did mediocre business at the box office. She will next be seen with Dulquer Salman in The Zoya Factor.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 16:59 IST