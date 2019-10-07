Shraddha Kapoor asks fans to spot her dad Shakti Kapoor in throwback pic. Can you?

bollywood

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has shared a major throwback picture of her father and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. The proud daughter asked her fans to spot Shakti in the pic.

“Spot my dad! This was approximately 55 years ago! When he was the captain of his school cricket team - Salwan Public School, Delhi @shaktikapoor,” she captioned the picture. Shakti also shared the photo on his page. “Approximately 55 years ago. When I was the captain of my school cricket team - Salwan Public School, Delhi,” he wrote.

The black-and-white picture shows Shakti posing with his schoolmates as they pose together in their uniforms with a giant trophy and cricket equipment. Shakti is seen at centre of the top row.

Almost everyone made the right guess. “Ummmmm 4th Last top line? It feels soo awesome to see parents ka school pic na,” wrote Warda Khan S Nadiadwala, wife of the Bollywood producer. “Right in middle of the standing row,” wrote another. Many more fans reacted with heart emojis on the picture.

Shraddha recently got a lot of praise from her father for her film Chhichhore. “When I watched my daughter’s recent movie Chhichhore, one word was ‘phenomenal’ and it was one of the finest films I’ve experienced in my life,” he told The Times of India.

“I was stunned after the movie and couldn’t get up as I was so touched. My daughter and Sushant (Kapoor) helped me out and I realised that moment how important it is to make such movies. Such movies should be made and directors like Nitesh Tiwari and producer like Sajid Bhai (Sajid Nadiadwala) are the ones who make us proud. Sajid bhai who is making such movies along with commercial cinemas, understands the need of the message,” he added.

Shakti also had a witty reply when asked about Shraddha’s wedding rumours. “Really? My daughter is getting married? Please don’t forget to invite me too, to the wedding! Let me know where the wedding is, I will be there. I am the father and yet I have no clue. So, please let me know,” he told IANS.

About her wedding, Shakti had earlier said, “Every father wants that his daughter to get married in a good and respected family. I wish that she grows in her personal and professional life, but I think as a parent, you have to give some kind of liberty to your children because now that period is gone when parents used to marry their children (to a person) of their choice. Now, we have to ask them about their choices in terms of everything, including their life partners. She is right now very busy in her career, but whenever she will tell us about her marriage plans, she will marry a man of her own choice and we don’t have any objection with that.”

