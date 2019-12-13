e-paper
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Shraddha Kapoor wishes parents Shakti Kapoor, Shivangi Kolhapure on anniversary: ‘Love you more than words can express’

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor shared sweet anniversary wishes for their parents, Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure.

bollywood Updated: Dec 13, 2019 12:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her parents a very happy anniversary.
Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her parents a very happy anniversary.
         

As actors Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary, their daughter and actor Shraddha Kapoor wished them in the most adorable way. She dug into the archives and shared an unseen picture of the couple on her Instagram account.

“Happy anniversary mommy and baapu! Love you both more than words can ever express. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and making me the person that I am today,” she wrote.

 

Shraddha’s brother and actor Siddhanth Kapoor also shared a sweet anniversary post on Instagram for his parents. “Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Parents ! Thank you for Making me ME,” he wrote, along with a heart emoji.

Wishes poured in for Shakti and Shivangi in the comments section from fans. Bollywood celebrities Ayesha Shroff and Amyra Dastur commented with heart emojis.

 

Shakti and Shivangi met and fell in love during the shoot of Bhisham Kohli’s Kismet (1980). After secretly being in a relationship for two years, they eloped and got married as their families did not agree to their union.

In an interview with Rediff, he revealed, “She is Maharashtrian and I am Punjabi. I played the villain and my reputation was not good. Her family did not agree to the marriage, so we had to run away… Her parents locked her in the house, but one day she ran away. She was 18 when we got married (in 1982).”

Also see: Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor make heads turn as Kapoors come together to support son-in-law. See pics

Meanwhile, rumours were doing the rounds that Shraddha was all set to tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend and photographer Rohan Shreshtha in 2020. However, Shakti rubbished the speculation.

“Really? My daughter is getting married? Please don’t forget to invite me too, to the wedding! Let me know where the wedding is, I will be there. I am the father and yet I have no clue. So, please let me know,” he told IANS, when asked to comment on the wedding rumours.

