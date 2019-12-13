Shraddha Kapoor wishes parents Shakti Kapoor, Shivangi Kolhapure on anniversary: ‘Love you more than words can express’

bollywood

As actors Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary, their daughter and actor Shraddha Kapoor wished them in the most adorable way. She dug into the archives and shared an unseen picture of the couple on her Instagram account.

“Happy anniversary mommy and baapu! Love you both more than words can ever express. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and making me the person that I am today,” she wrote.

Shraddha’s brother and actor Siddhanth Kapoor also shared a sweet anniversary post on Instagram for his parents. “Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Parents ! Thank you for Making me ME,” he wrote, along with a heart emoji.

Wishes poured in for Shakti and Shivangi in the comments section from fans. Bollywood celebrities Ayesha Shroff and Amyra Dastur commented with heart emojis.

Shakti and Shivangi met and fell in love during the shoot of Bhisham Kohli’s Kismet (1980). After secretly being in a relationship for two years, they eloped and got married as their families did not agree to their union.

In an interview with Rediff, he revealed, “She is Maharashtrian and I am Punjabi. I played the villain and my reputation was not good. Her family did not agree to the marriage, so we had to run away… Her parents locked her in the house, but one day she ran away. She was 18 when we got married (in 1982).”

Meanwhile, rumours were doing the rounds that Shraddha was all set to tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend and photographer Rohan Shreshtha in 2020. However, Shakti rubbished the speculation.

“Really? My daughter is getting married? Please don’t forget to invite me too, to the wedding! Let me know where the wedding is, I will be there. I am the father and yet I have no clue. So, please let me know,” he told IANS, when asked to comment on the wedding rumours.

