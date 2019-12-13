Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor make heads turn as Kapoors come together to support son-in-law. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 10:48 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja made for a picture-perfect couple at the five-year celebration of the latter’s clothing label. It was a star-studded affair, with the Kapoor family and several other celebrities making their presence felt.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, who were twinning in black outfits, cheered their son-in-law on. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was also clicked at the bash, while Rhea Kapoor came with her boyfriend Karan Boolani.

Sonam’s cousin Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn in a short red blazer dress. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also came to show their support.

Also see: Salman Khan attends wedding reception of make-up man’s son, impresses fans with sweet gesture. See pics

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya Furniturewalla, who is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut in Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, attended the do along with Nargis Fakhri. Designer Masaba Gupta and Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait were also spotted at the party.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at the five-year celebration of Bhaane. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor with boyfriend Karan Boolani at the five-year celebration of Bhaane. ( Varinder Chawla )

Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep Kapoor, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor at the five-year celebration of Bhaane. ( Varinder Chawla )

Alaya Furniturewalla, Nargis Fakhri, Masaba Gupta and Kubbra Sait at the five-year celebration of Bhaane. ( Varinder Chawla )

Earlier, in an interview, Sonam revealed that she first met Anand when she was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Her friends wanted to set her up with one of his friends, but she ended up spending most of the night talking to him.

“Sometimes, people believe that when they have similar interests, they can be together. No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different. He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand… the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend… like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more,” she told Filmfare.

After being in a relationship for more than two years, Sonam and Anand got married in a traditional anand karaj ceremony in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. Their grand nuptials were followed by a star-studded reception, the same night.

Follow @htshowbiz for more