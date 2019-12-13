e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Bollywood

Salman Khan attends wedding reception of make-up man’s son, impresses fans with sweet gesture. See pics

Salman Khan took a break from the hectic promotions of Dabangg 3 to attend the wedding reception of his make-up man’s son.

bollywood Updated: Dec 13, 2019 09:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Raju Nag has been working with Salman Khan for almost three decades now.
Raju Nag has been working with Salman Khan for almost three decades now.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Despite being one of the biggest superstars in the country, Salman Khan has no starry airs. Once again, he is winning the hearts of fans with his large-heartedness. On Thursday night, Salman made his presence felt at the wedding reception of his make-up man Raju Nag’s son.

The star, who is neck-deep in the promotions of Dabangg 3, took some time out of his busy schedule to be there for his staff member. Pictures and a video of him with the newlyweds are doing the rounds on Instagram.

Salman and Raju’s association goes back a long way; the latter has been working for the actor for more than two and a half decades now. Compliments poured in from fans, for Salman’s sweet gesture.

 

 

 

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan impressed netizens when he attended the wedding of his hairstylist Raaj Gupta’s sister. A video of the star attending the wedding and congratulating the bride and groom went viral on the internet. In the clip, excited guests were seen rushing to meet him.

Just a few days ago, Salman charmed fans with his sweet gesture of dancing with the paparazzi. A video of him recreating the belt hook step of the song Munna Badnaam Hua from his upcoming release Dabangg 3 with photographers took social media by storm.

Also see: Salman Khan boasts of support from Ali and Bajrang Bali as he fights with villain in new video from Dabangg 3

Currently, Salman is waiting for the release of Dabangg 3, which will see him return as Chulbul Pandey, the crooked police officer with a heart of gold. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Kannada star Sudeep, Pramod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar makes her debut with Dabangg 3. The film will release on December 20.

Meanwhile, Salman is also hosting Bigg Boss 13, which has been extended by five weeks, owing to the overwhelming response from the audience. However, speculation is rife that the star will not continue as host for the extended episodes, and Farah Khan will take over.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Amid protests in Assam, Japanese PM may cancel India visit to India: Report
Amid protests in Assam, Japanese PM may cancel India visit to India: Report
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh, but Assam reels under protest
Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh, but Assam reels under protest
Early results in UK’s Brexit election pour in, Johnson looks set for victory
Early results in UK’s Brexit election pour in, Johnson looks set for victory
60-year-old Kolkata woman stabbed, beheaded, her abdomen slashed open: Cops
60-year-old Kolkata woman stabbed, beheaded, her abdomen slashed open: Cops
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
KL Rahul back to lending stability for opening slot
KL Rahul back to lending stability for opening slot
Greta Thunberg ‘chilling, watching movie’ after Trump’s anger management dig
Greta Thunberg ‘chilling, watching movie’ after Trump’s anger management dig
Air quality improves in Delhi after heavy rains lash the national capital
Air quality improves in Delhi after heavy rains lash the national capital
trending topics
HTLS 2019Parliament attackSourav GangulySalman Khancitizenship law ProtestAamir KhanIIFT Result 2019Delhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news