Salman Khan attends wedding reception of make-up man’s son, impresses fans with sweet gesture. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 09:26 IST

Despite being one of the biggest superstars in the country, Salman Khan has no starry airs. Once again, he is winning the hearts of fans with his large-heartedness. On Thursday night, Salman made his presence felt at the wedding reception of his make-up man Raju Nag’s son.

The star, who is neck-deep in the promotions of Dabangg 3, took some time out of his busy schedule to be there for his staff member. Pictures and a video of him with the newlyweds are doing the rounds on Instagram.

Salman and Raju’s association goes back a long way; the latter has been working for the actor for more than two and a half decades now. Compliments poured in from fans, for Salman’s sweet gesture.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan impressed netizens when he attended the wedding of his hairstylist Raaj Gupta’s sister. A video of the star attending the wedding and congratulating the bride and groom went viral on the internet. In the clip, excited guests were seen rushing to meet him.

Just a few days ago, Salman charmed fans with his sweet gesture of dancing with the paparazzi. A video of him recreating the belt hook step of the song Munna Badnaam Hua from his upcoming release Dabangg 3 with photographers took social media by storm.

Also see: Salman Khan boasts of support from Ali and Bajrang Bali as he fights with villain in new video from Dabangg 3

Currently, Salman is waiting for the release of Dabangg 3, which will see him return as Chulbul Pandey, the crooked police officer with a heart of gold. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Kannada star Sudeep, Pramod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar makes her debut with Dabangg 3. The film will release on December 20.

Meanwhile, Salman is also hosting Bigg Boss 13, which has been extended by five weeks, owing to the overwhelming response from the audience. However, speculation is rife that the star will not continue as host for the extended episodes, and Farah Khan will take over.

Follow @htshowbiz for more