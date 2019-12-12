e-paper
Dabangg 3: Salman Khan boasts of support from Ali and Bajrang Bali as he fights with villain in new video

Dabangg 3 makers have introduced the antagonist Bali Singh, played by Kannada star Sudeep, in new promotional video that Salman Khan has shared.

bollywood Updated: Dec 12, 2019 11:34 IST

HT Correspondent, New Delhi
Watch the new teaser from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 that introduces Sudeep and his character Bali Singh.
Watch the new teaser from Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 that introduces Sudeep and his character Bali Singh.
         

Bollywood star Salman Khan is all set to meet his match in the climax of his upcoming film Dabangg 3, where he will engage in a hand-to-hand combat with Kannada star Sudeep, who plays the antagonist in the film. Salman has introduced the film’s villain Bali Singh in a new teaser video from Dabangg 3.

Salman shared it on his social media pages and gave a glimpse of the fight scenes in the film. The video opens with Salman saying, “Jiske age ho Ali aur peeche Bajrang Bali, uska kya ukhadega Bali.” The voiceover plays as a montage of visuals of their fight is seen in the video. Salman captioned the post as, “Bali Singh jaise villain se bhidne ka alag hi mazaa hai, takkar is baar zabardast hogi! #BeingChulbul.”

 Also read: Salman Khan may quit Bigg Boss 13, says ‘part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out’

Shot over a period of 23 days, the climax sequence will see Chulbul and Bali engaging in hand-to-hand combat. Salman will face Bali and 500 of his men. According to sources close to the production, the sequence will also involve the blowing up of at least 100 cars, and the scale of action will be bigger than any Salman film.

Dabangg 3 is the third installment of Khan’s franchise of the same name, which stars Sonakshi Sinha opposite Salman.It also stars veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar, who is making her Bollywood debut, and Arbaaz Khan in significant roles and is slated to open in theatres on December 20.

