Dabangg 3 climax: Salman Khan to blow up 100 cars, fight with Sudeep and his 500 men

Dabangg 3 climax is likely to be mounted on epic proportions. Salman Khan will fight off 500 men lead by the film’s villain Sudeep as 100 cars go up in smoke.

bollywood Updated: Dec 10, 2019 13:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Sudeep will be pitched against each other in the climax.
Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Sudeep will be pitched against each other in the climax.(Salman Khan Films)
         

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 will have a high-octane action sequence as the climax, in sync with the image of the cop franchise’s lead inspector Chulbul Pandey.

Kannada star Sudeep, who plays the antagonist’s role of Balli Singh, will be seen locking horns with Chulbul aka Salman in the climax sequence. Shot over a period of 23 days, Chulbul and Balli will engage in hand-to-hand combat. Salman will also face 500 men from Balli’s side. According to sources close to the production, the sequence will also involve blowing up of at least 100 cars, and the scale of action will be bigger than any Salman film.

 Sudeep shared a fresh poster from the film on Twitter.

Salman returns as a cop, inspector Chulbul Pandey for Dabangg 3. Saiee makes her Bollywood debut with the film and will be seen playing Chulbul Pandey’s partner from his younger days. Sonakshi Sinha reprises her role of his onscreen wife Rajjo for the third film in the cop franchise. Kannada star Sudeep will essay the role of the main antagonist while Pramod Khanna will replace late brother Vinod Khanna, who essayed the role of Salman’s onscreen father in the two previous instalments.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s brother scraps with Vindu Dara Singh, calls out Sidharth and Paras for mocking Shefali

One of the major attractions of Dabangg 3 will be the song Munna Badnaam Hua. While the first two films had ‘special songs’ featuring Malaika Arora, the new one will have Salman grooving to a special number. Director Prabhudheva also joined him for the dance. Talking about dancing with Salman almost 10 years after he did in Mera Hi Jalwa (Wanted), Prabhu Deva said in a statement, “Sharing screen space with him( Salman Khan) in a song after Mera Hi Jalwa (Wanted, 2009) was magical. I can never turn down his request. I hope people will like seeing us together again.”

Dabangg 3 is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is set to hit theatres on December 20.

