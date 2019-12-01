Dabangg 3 song Munna Badnaam Hua: Salman, Prabhudeva dance onstage, Warina Hussain, Saiee Manjrekar add sparkle at launch

bollywood

At the launch of the Munna Badnaam Hua song from Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Dabangg 3, the air was electric as the actor and his director, Prabhudeva took to the stage and danced to the song. Giving them company were Warina Hussain, who also features in the song, and actor Saiee Manjrekar.

Saiee is making her Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3 and will be seen playing Chulbul Pandey’s partner from his younger days. Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role as Chulbul’s wife Rajjo from the earlier films of the popular franchise.

Salman Khan and Prabhudeva interact at Munna Badnaam Hua launch.

Salman dances with kids and others.

Salman even enacted some scenes from the song.

Salman Khan with his ‘dancing’ director Prabhudeva.

Team Dabangg 3 including Salman Khan, Warina Hussain, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhudeva, producer Arbaaz Khan, among others, pose onstage.

Less than a month from its release, the film has been dragged into a controversy. A Hindu group - Janajagruti Samiti - has objected to a sequence in the title song Hud Hud Dabangg that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars.Some people on social media also disapproved the scene and, soon after, #BoycottDabangg3 was trending on Twitter.

On Saturday, at the launch of Munna Badnaam Hua, Salman reacted to the controversy and said, when a big release is approaching, some controversy comes up around it. “Every time a big film comes there is always some controversy around it. At least, it is acknowledged that this is a big film and I’m happy about it,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar at the launch.

Salman Khan, Warina Hussain and Saiee Manjrekar at the launch,

“We had done a film with Warina, where the title of her film had led to controversy, which has been cleared and dismissed. So controversies do happen, they get cleared. I don’t think there is anything in this film, that a controversy can be created,” he added.

Three other songs from the film — Hud Hud Dabangg, Habibi Ke Nain, Yun Karke, Naina Lade and now, Munna Badnaam Hua, have so far been launched. Buzz is Preity Zinta too may have a cameo in the film. In October this year, Preity has posted few pictures with Salman. “Anything can happen on Halloween... Here’s to having some fun and being a little crazy! Perks of showing up on the Dabangg 3 shoot,” Preity captioned one of the images in which she is seen dressed in a blue police uniform, with Salman Khan posing in his Chulbul Pandey avatar. She could be seen playing a police woman from the US in the film.

