Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 59: Paras-Mahira receive least votes but Devoleena exits the house, sings Ye Dosti as she hugs Rashami and cries

tv

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 23:35 IST

It was a shocking episode on Saturday for Bigg Boss 13 housemates as well as fans of the show as Salman Khan announced the exit of Devoleena Bhattacharjee from the show.

Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode:

The episode began as Bigg Boss announced that the season had become the best of all seasons and congratulated the housemates. Bigg Boss also declared that the season has been extended for five weeks and will go on till February.

Soon, Bigg Boss called Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh to the confession room and chided them for stealing pasta. They were asked to inform the housemates of their act and also that the luxury budget items will be returned back to the store room. During the discussion, Vishal and Sidharth Shukla locked horns over use of abusive words. It ended with Sidharth asking Vishal to wash all the utensils. When he denied, Sidharth told him that he is the captain and therefore he will assign duties.

Also read: KBC 11 finale hosts Sudha Murty: Here’s the Rs 50 lakh question that made her quit

Rashami began crying and Arti went ahead to calm her down. “Ye kya tareeka hai baat karne ka? (What is this way of talking?)” Vishal interrupted and said, “Ladte kyu nahi? (Why don’t you fight for yourself?)”

Few moments later, Sidharth called Rashami “fries chor”. After replying back to him, Rashami talked to camera and said ‘Chaar pasta kha liya to itna bol raha hai, dekh lo (Just look at him, I ate four pasta and he has been going on and on.)!”

Vishal told Sidharth, “Petticoat blouse pehen lo, acche lagoge (Wear a petticoat and blouse, you will look nice.).”

Salman surprised Sidharth with a sudden presence on the TV inside the house and gave him a dose of his own attitude and talked to him in a tone that the TV actor often uses. Salman advised him to always lie down in case he had a fight with anyone.

The caller of the week asked Sidharth that Asim was called your chela and after the fight you went to Paras and ask him for everything. Sidharth replied that such was not the case.

Salman then told Sidharth that everyone sacrificed their own safety and made him the captain. He congratulated Sidharth for the same.

Salman then asked Sidharth to tag contestants as chess character. Shehnaaz is haathi, Rashami is ghoda, Paras is Oont, Bhau was labeled as pyada while Vishal was labeled as Wazir.

“If I am the raja, Takht palatne ki koshish Vishal kar sakta hai so he is Wazir (If I am the king, no one can overturn the throne but if there is one person who can try, it has to be Vishal),” Sidharth said about choosing his wazir.

Before announcing the ghoda, Sidharth also said, “Pehle Rashami mujhe wazir lagti thi, but kabhi bani nahi (Earlier I thought Rashami is wazir but she never got there).

Salman soon told the housemates that Mahira and Paras have got the least number of votes. After the announcement, Paras said that it will be ridiculous if Mahira or Paras leave the show now. Arti later told Himanshi, “Sab theek chal raha tha, aaj jab bottom two me aa gae to ab show pe lanat hai? Tumhari kismet hai kit um Bigg Boss me aaye. (Everything was fine and when you are in bottom two, the show is useless? You are lucky to be on the show.)

Salman then welcomed lead stars of an upcoming show on Colors, Shubharambh, Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana. They introduced the Shubharambh task.

Shehnaaz said she would like to begin enmity with Asim as he picks non issues for fights. Sidharth said he would want to increase friendship with Shefali.

Arti said she would like initiate love with Rashami. Rashami said she would like to initiate friendship with Asim and Asim said he would like to begin staying away from Paras. Paras said he would like to initiate making Asim his chela. Bhau said he would like to start fighting over petty issues with Shehnaaz.

Mahira said she would like to initiate enmity with Vishal. Vishal said Sidharth has already started picking fights over petty issues and he would like to do the same with Sidharth. Himanshi said she would like to initiate love with Shefali while Shefali said she would like to start staying away from Paras. Devoleena said she would like to start making a chela out of Arti.

Later, Salman said that Devoleena will have to leave the house as the doctors have advised bed rest for her. Salman said, “Ye umeedd karenge ki aap jaldi se theek ho jao aur wapas se ghar me aajao. (We hope you will get well soon and return to the show).”

Soon after the announcement, Rashami began crying and Devoleena asked to lie down for five minutes. After she settled on a couch, she held Rashami’s hand and advised everyone to stay safe. Asked to sing a song, she crooned Ye Dosti and began crying, hugging Rashami.

After Devoleena left, Rashami cried unconsolably and Asim, Vishal and Arti console her.

Follow @htshowbiz for more