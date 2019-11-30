e-paper
Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

KBC 11 finale hosts Sudha Murty: Here’s the Rs 50 lakh question that made her quit

The question that made Sudha Murty quit the show involved Amitabh Bachchan’s wife and Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan.

tv Updated: Nov 30, 2019 14:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sudha Murty graced the contestant’s chair on KBC 11 finale.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan was elated to host Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty on the final episode of his hit show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s season 11. KBC 11 has featured achievers from all walks of life as contestants. Sudha was the latest to join the show.

After winning Rs 25 lakh, Sudha could not answer the question for Rs 50 lakh. The question involved Amitabh’s wife and Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan. The question that made her quit the show was: “Which female actor received the Filmfare Award for best actor for two consecutive years?” The options included Sharmila Tagore, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan. Sudha decided to quit and took a ‘wild guess’ later and picked Kajol’s name while the right answer was Jaya.

Amitabh was quite disappointed with Sudha’s answer and he said, “Ghar ja ke mujhe bahut maar padne wali hai. (I am going to get a beating when I reach home).”

In the finale episode, Murthy went down the memory lane and recalled how she had landed her first job in Telco, the organisation which did not hire female employees at that time. “It was March 1974, I was in my MTech final year when I came across a notice which stated - Telco requires bright, young engineers at a salary of Rs 1,500. This was big money at that time. But that notice followed with a line that said lady students need not apply. I was agitated! I took a postcard… addressed it to Mr. JRD Tata, TELCO, Mumbai and mailed it,” Murty recalled, on the quiz show. After writing a letter to JRD Tata asking for women engineers to be accepted in Telco, Murty was summoned for a job interview in Pune. That’s how she became the first woman engineer to work in TELCO.

Show host Amitabh was motivated listening to her story and even took her autograph and touched her feet. The final episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati aired on November 29, Friday.

