Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Sudha Murthy was only girl in class of 600, agreed to 3 conditions by engineering college

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s season 11 finale week episode will feature Sudha Murthy.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 27, 2019 16:25 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sudha Murthy will grace the hot seat on one of episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11.
Sudha Murthy will grace the hot seat on one of episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11. (Instagram/sonytvofficial)
         

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s season 11 is coming to an end and in one of its Finale week episodes, Sudha Murthy will grace the hot seat. Known for her works as a teacher and author she also heads Infosys Foundation – an NGO working for the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society.

Though the episode will be aired this Friday, a teaser of it was recently shared on Sony TV’s official Instagram page. Since being shared, it has captured people’s attention because it showcases snippets from Sudha Murthy’s hardship-filled and inspirational life.

In the video, Murthy talks about being the only girl in the class of 600 students. She further says how she had to agree to three conditions to get enrolled. The principal asked her to always wear saree, not visit the canteen, and not to talk to the men in college.

She also touched different aspects of her life in the teaser video. Take a look at what she said:

Since being shared on November 25, the video has already garnered close to 64,000 views. People dropped all sorts of comments on the post. A few even wrote “respect,” to show their appreciation.

“Pride of India,” wrote an Instagram user. “Living legend,” commented another. “She is living legend, I really wish to touch her feet,” commented a third.

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 currently airs from 9 pm from Monday to Friday on Sony TV.

