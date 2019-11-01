e-paper
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 gets cat as ‘contestant,’ Amitabh Bachchan tweets pics

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share images of the feline on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:48 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about a cat roaming on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11’s set.
Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about a cat roaming on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11’s set. (Twitter/@SrBachchan)
         

On Kaun Banega Crorepati, actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts contestants from all walks of life. This time, however, he welcomed a ‘player’ who is quite different from the usual participants on the show. That’s because this ‘contender’ happens to be a cat.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share images of the feline on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Alongside, he tweetd a witty caption in Hindi.

See for yourself:

Since being shared on October 31, the post has piqued people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered over 17,000 likes and close to 800 retweets – and the numbers are increasing.

From praising Big B to reacting hilariously, people dropped all sorts of comments on the post.

Back in August, a video from an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 went viral. During the show, Amitabh Bachchan asked a constant about the dating app Tinder and his reply created a wave of laughter among people.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 12:45 IST

