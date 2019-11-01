Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 gets cat as ‘contestant,’ Amitabh Bachchan tweets pics

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:48 IST

On Kaun Banega Crorepati, actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts contestants from all walks of life. This time, however, he welcomed a ‘player’ who is quite different from the usual participants on the show. That’s because this ‘contender’ happens to be a cat.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share images of the feline on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Alongside, he tweetd a witty caption in Hindi.

See for yourself:

T 3534 - 🤣🤣🤣

ऐ बिलौरी , बिल्ली बिल्ली , खेलन चली KBC

जैसे आइ Fastest Finger, लोट पोट हो गयी वहीं ~ अब pic.twitter.com/3pq49UfSXR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 30, 2019

Since being shared on October 31, the post has piqued people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered over 17,000 likes and close to 800 retweets – and the numbers are increasing.

From praising Big B to reacting hilariously, people dropped all sorts of comments on the post.

Amitji You attract all beings on 🌍earth .. hahahaha. On her way to the. Hot. 💺seat Yoooo. .. She became the most famous. Cat entered history. Woooooow. Selfi. With. Amitji 😅👍🏼😍😍. KBC cat 🐱. Yoooooooo 🤣🤣😜😎😘😘😘😘🥰 pic.twitter.com/06WQyNM1SZ — Rasha Bachchan🌹 (@Ashabachchan) October 30, 2019

Jara puchhiye billi mausi se ki Itni dhanrashi ka Kya karenge 😝😝😁😁😍😍 — kala EF (@KalaYadav3) October 30, 2019

Sir ji lagta hai yeh Billi bhi hum sab ke jaise KBC ki bahut badi fan hai 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yCqCowC9gb — Sunanda Yadav (@yadavsunanda08) October 30, 2019

Aawwww...who is this lil sweetheart???? — ANAT MAGEN (@ANATMAGEN) October 30, 2019

I here. Only because of you. .. sending. Flying. Kisses. to my habibi. .. Muuuuuuuuuawahhhhh 😽😽😽😽 😽😽😽😽💋😽😽😽😽😽 pic.twitter.com/fsKf7zx0nn — Rasha Bachchan🌹 (@Ashabachchan) October 30, 2019

Back in August, a video from an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 went viral. During the show, Amitabh Bachchan asked a constant about the dating app Tinder and his reply created a wave of laughter among people.

