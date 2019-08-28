Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 contestant asked about Tinder. Answer makes Amitabh Bachchan LOL

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:46 IST

On Kaun Banega Crorepati, actor and host Amitabh Bachchan often stumps contestants with tough questions as part of the game. However, there are also those moments between questions when Big B speaks to contestants and asks them about their lives. One such question during last evening’s episode surprised many and made several people chuckle. This question was about Tinder.

The episode began with contestant Nitin Kumar Patwa from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh sitting on the hot seat and playing the game. Patwa, who is preparing for the UPSC exam, also works at his mother’s store.

The first question for Patwa was on dimples and he answered it correctly. In an attempt to know more about Patwa and pull his leg a little, Big B asked him, “Aapke store pe kabhi koi dimple aayein hain?”A shy Patwa replied that he meets several at his store.

After a few more moments, Bachchan asked Patwa if he’s heard about Tinder and what it’s all about.

“Ek yantra hai jiska naam hai Tinder. Kya aap kheltein hain usse?” Big B asked Patwa. He even asked him to explain the app.

Patwa replied by explaining the app and how it works. He said that he even tired using it but it didn’t quite work.

“Maine kiya (install)… wahan kuch chala hi nahi, aur koi zarrorat bhi nahi. Isse acchi toh meri dukan hai. Meri dukan hi Tinder hai (I installed the app but it didn’t work and I don’t need it also. My store is Tinder),” he replied.

The answer not only made Big B laugh out loud, it even entertained the audience.

Did you watch last evening’s episode? What do you think of Patwa’s answer?

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 13:46 IST