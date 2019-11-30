e-paper
Amitabh Bachchan congratulates Usha Jadhav for Best Actor Award at IFFI: ‘An honour to have worked with you in Bhootnath Returns’

Usha Jadhav bagged the Silver Peacock Award for Best Female Actor at the 2019 International Film Festival of India for her film Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005.

bollywood Updated: Nov 30, 2019 10:52 IST

Asian News International
Usha Jadhav poses with Silver Peacock Award for Best Female Actor at the 2019 International Film Festival of India that she received for Mai Ghat.
         

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has congratulated his former co-star Usha Jadhav who bagged the Silver Peacock Award for Best Female Actor at the 2019 International Film Festival of India for her film Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005.

Big B took to his Twitter to pen a heart-warming message for the actor who had worked with him in his 2014 release Bhoothnath Returns. “T 3566 - CONGRATULATIONS .. !!, Usha Jadhav for winning Best Actor Award at the IFFI, just concluded in GOA .. @ushajadhav Proud of you .. and an honour to have worked with you in Bhootnath Returns. 

‘A proud moment for her parents .. Parents be the blessings eternal,’ added the veteran actor alongside a few snaps, featuring the actor receiving the award and posing with her parents.

The festival which commenced on November 20 was inaugurated by Bachchan and south superstar Rajinikanth along with Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the opening day ceremony honoured Amitabh and Rajinikanth with ‘Icon of Golden Jubilee Award’ and French actor Isabelle Huppert was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award for a ‘foreign artiste’.

IFFI 2019 showcased over 200 films from 76 countries, which includes 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section. John Bailey, cinematographer and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will head the International Jury of IFFI.

The golden jubilee edition of the festival which concluded on Thursday bestowed Blaise Harrison’s ‘Particles’ with the coveted Golden Peacock Award for Best Male Actor.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

