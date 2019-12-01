Dabangg 3 new song Munna Badnaam Hua: Salman Khan matches steps with Prabhudeva, Warina Hussain makes a surprise appearance. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 09:05 IST

After teasing fans with stills and video teaser over past few days, Salman Khan finally launched the video song, Munna Badnaam Hua from his upcoming film Dabangg 3. The song features Loveyatri star Warina Hussain alongside Salman and Prabhudeva. The song is a spin off the 2010 hit song Munni Badnam Hui from Dabangg that featured Malaika Arora.

Sharing the song, Salman wrote: “Humaare dil se ye tohfaa aap sab ke liye! Jao, or dekho ki #MunnaBadnaamHua , par kaise!” The song is a typical foot-tapping number with Salman in his elements. Salman can be see doing some challenging steps. In Munna Badnaam Hua, there is even a dance-off between him and ace dancer-turned-filmmaker Prabhudeva.

The song is written by Danish Sabri with Badshah writing the rap portion. Badshah, Kamaal Khan and Mamta Sharma have lent their voices for the peppy number. It is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The music is composed by musician duo Sajid Wajid. The song features the film’s director who joined the stars in front of the camera after Salman him requested him.

Watch the full song here:

Talking about featuring in the sing alongside Salman, Warina had said in a press statement, “To be called Millennial Munni is a big high for a newcomer like me. Salman sir’s spontaneity in front of the camera is well-known. He often devises his own steps that go on to become a rage among his fans. Salman sir is like my mentor. I was expecting him to share his feedback, but he gave me my space, which was wonderful. He doesn’t need choreography and improvises a lot. So, I had to catch up with him on the steps.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee hospitalised, may exit show for a week or more

Talking about dancing with Salman almost 10 years after he did in Mera Hi Jalwa (Wanted), Prabhu Deva said in a statement, “Sharing screen space with him( Salman Khan) in a song after Mera Hi Jalwa (Wanted, 2009) was magical. I can never turn down his request. I hope people will like seeing us together again.”

Salman returns as Robin Hood cop, inspector Chulbul Pandey, while Sonakshi Sinha reprises her role of his onscreen wife Rajjo. Kannada star Sudeep will essay the role of the main antagonist while late Vinod Khanna’s younger brother Pramod will replace Vinod who essayed the role of Salman’s onscreen father in the two previous Dabangg films. Dabangg 3 is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is set to hit theatres on December 20.

Follow @htshowbiz for more