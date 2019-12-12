Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha grooves to Salman Khan’s song, asks ‘Why should Munna have all the fun?’

bollywood

The ‘super sexy Rajjo’ of Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha, is setting the internet on fire with her killer moves. The actor took to Twitter to share a video of herself grooving to Munna Badnaam Hua and challenged Jacqueline Fernandez, Kartik Aaryan and Aayush Sharma to give their own twist to the popular song from Dabangg 3.

“Why should Munna have all the fun??? Hum bhi karenge #Munnabadnaamchallenge aur nominate karenge doston ko - @Asli_Jacqueline, @TheAaryanKartik and @aaysharma!!! Aap bhi karo!!” Sonakshi wrote.

Fans flooded Twitter with compliments. “Damn you killed it,” one Twitter user commented. “Bawwal Kar diye @sonakshisinha,” another wrote. “Mam Aap tho full of entertainment.. Very nice,” yet another user said.

Munna Badnaam Hua is a spin-off of Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg. While the original featured Malaika Arora, the new song features Salman Khan, Warina Hussain and Prabhu Deva.

At the launch of Munna Badnaam Hua, when a journalist remarked that the song has turned out to be better than its predecessor, Salman joked that they actually tried to ‘destroy’ the song but that did not happen. He laughed, “We tried to destroy this song actually…but it just turned out better. God has been on our side.”

Recently, a video of Salman taking off his belt and recreating the hook step of Munna Badnaam Hua with the paparazzi went viral. Netizens were all praise for his thoughtfulness and lack of starry airs.

In Dabangg 3, Salman will be back as the much-loved inspector Chulbul Pandey, a police officer guided by his own set of ethics. Sonakshi will reprise her role as Rajjo, his wife, while Kannada star Sudeep will be seen as the antagonist Bali Singh.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar will make her Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3, which will also feature Arbaaz Khan, Pramod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.

Produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Dabangg 3 will open in theatres on December 20.

