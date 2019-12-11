e-paper
Salman Khan grooves to Dabangg 3 song Munna Badnaam Hua with paparazzi. Watch video

A video of Salman Khan dancing to his song Munna Badnaam Hua with photographers is doing the rounds on social media.

bollywood Updated: Dec 11, 2019 11:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
After wowing fans with Munna Badnaam Hua, Salman Khan performed the hook step of the song from Dabangg 3 with the paparazzi on Tuesday night. A video of the superstar dancing with the photographers is going viral on Instagram.

The clip has been viewed more than 1,50,000 times so far, and compliments poured in for Salman’s sweet gesture. “Megastar,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Soo sweet.”

 

View this post on Instagram

#salmankhan dances with our boys 🔥🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Munna Badnaam Hua is a spin-off of Munni Badnaam Hui, featuring Malaika Arora, from Dabangg. The new song also has Warina Hussain and director Prabhu Deva making special appearances.

At the launch of Munna Badnaam Hua, when a reporter remarked that Munna Badnaam Hua has turned out to be better than its predecessor, Salman joked that they actually tried to “destroy” the song. He laughed, “We tried to destroy this song actually…but it just turned out better. God has been on our side.”

 

Dabangg 3 will see Salman return as the corrupt police officer with a heart of gold, inspector Chulbul Pandey. The film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Kannada star Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, Pramod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Dabangg 3 will mark Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar’s foray in Bollywood. She will be seen as Salman’s love interest in the flashback portions of the film.

Recently, some more details of the climax of Dabangg 3 were revealed. It was already known that Salman and Sudeep will fight shirtless in hand-to-hand combat. Now, sources have revealed that at least 100 cars will be blown up in the scene, which was shot over 23 days.

 

Produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Dabangg 3 will open in theatres on December 20.

