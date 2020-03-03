Shraddha Kapoor on filmmakers replacing female leads: ‘There are a lot of things that don’t come to the fore’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has said it is justified for filmmakers to change their lead actors, adding that she must bring something to add to the film. Shraddha is currently promoting her upcoming film with Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 3. While she also features in the first film of the franchise, Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani had replaced Shraddha for the second part.

Shraddha told News 18 in an interview, “I think it’s absolutely right. But I also feel that whatever is meant to come to you, comes to you, and whatever is not meant to be yours will not be yours. I feel if I’m cast in a particular film and that is meant to be for me then there’s something that I’ll bring to the table that will add value to those films. It’s actually even on the actor if they want to do it.”

Shraddha replaced Katrina Kaif in her recent film, Street Dancer 3D in which she was paired opposite Varun Dhawan. Katrina had to walk out of the project due to non availability of dates. Meanwhile, Shraddha quit Saina Nehwal biopic - now being headlined by Parineeti Chopra, citing a clash of dates with Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha had even trained for a few months for Saina’s role.

“There are a lot of things that don’t come to the fore that a certain actor or actress may not want to do that particular film; that also happens. So, I did this (Baaghi 3) film because it’s adding value to me and I believe it’s vice and versa. It’s the character that I’ve never played before. For me as an actor, it was quite challenging,” Shraddha added.

Having worked in both flops and hits, Shraddha said she was shattered when her first two films (Teen Patti and Love Ka The End) did not impress many. “I’m proud of every role that I’ve done irrespective of how it’s done. Because this was something that I wanted to do since I was a little girl, and there was a moment where I felt it might not come true which was after my first two films and that was very shattering. But all thanks to the support of my parents and loved ones. I think the fact that I’m only doing what I’m doing is such a big opportunity for me. So every film that I’ve been a part of, has been a very big deal for me,” she told the news website.

Apart from Baaghi, Shraddha also has Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be titled project opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline. The film is set to hit theatres on March 26, 2021

