Ranbir Kapoor to team up with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 13:09 IST

Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to feature together in Luv Ranjan’s next film that will hit theatres on March 26, 2021. Earlier, it was reported that Deepika Padukone was cast opposite Ranbir in the romantic drama.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new cast for the film on Twitter and wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL... #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next film [not titled yet]... Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... 26 March 2021 release.”

IT'S OFFICIAL... #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next film [not titled yet]... Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... 26 March 2021 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Luv Ranjan was also supposed to bring Ajay Devgn and Ranbir together for a film. However, it was reported that Ajay opted out of the film due to creative differences.

A Pinkvilla report had claimed Ajay walked out of the film co-starring Ranbir. “Ajay Devgn has taken his name out of the film. He opted out a few weeks ago and now, won’t be starring in the movie anymore. There were a few things that all of them couldn’t agree on and they thought it’s better to not take the discussion ahead anymore. The film was anyway getting pushed but after AJ’s exit, it seems the entire project has been derailed. Luv, on the other hand, has decided to keep this film on the backburner and concentrate on another film that he’s been planning to mount on for sometime now,” it quoted a source as saying.

Luv had announced the film with Ajay and Ranbir two years ago and recent rumours claimed that it had been shelved, after the Singham star quit the project. However, speaking at a trailer launch earlier this week, Luv told reporters, “It hasn’t been shelved. The work is going on. There will be a proper announcement... That’s when I will talk about it.”

Ranbir is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, while Shraddha is gearing up for the release of Street Dance 3D. Ranbir also has another film, Shamshera, with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the pipeline.

