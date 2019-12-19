Alia Bhatt teaches dreamy Ranbir Kapoor to have some fun in new music video. Watch

bollywood

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s latest video will make the wait for Brahmastra even more difficult. The two are perfect together as they binge on some snacks.

Alia and Ranbir are the brand ambassadors of a chips brand and have featured in multiple adverts for the same. This time, an entire music video featuring the two has been released on YouTube. Titled ‘Smile Deke Dekho’, it shows Ranbir and Alia teaching each other some cool dance steps.

The video begins with Ranbir getting frustrated with a faulty bus. Alia helps change his mood by offering him some snacks and then takes him dancing. The colourful video is shot entirely in two long shots and also features many back-up dancers. Watch it here:

Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. It is a fantasy trilogy that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. It will see Ranbir playing a character with special powers. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places and is scheduled for release in summer 2020.

The film was earlier expected to release in December but was postponed by almost six months. Ayan said he decided to postpone the date as he did not want to compromise on the technical aspects of the VFX-heavy film. Talking about the same, Alia said good things take time. “It’s a very different kind of film and good things take time,” said Alia.

Recently, Amitabh joined Ranbir and Alia for an outdoor shoot in Manali for the Ayan Mukerji film. He took to Twitter to share a candid picture of himself with Ranbir. He shared the picture with a caption: “Minus degrees.. err like -3.. protective gear.. and the work etiquette.”

