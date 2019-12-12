e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn’s film has not been shelved, says director Luv Ranjan

Director Luv Ranjan has said that his film with Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn, which was announced last year, has not been shelved.

bollywood Updated: Dec 12, 2019 18:59 IST

Press Trust of India
Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn’s film with Luv Ranjan has been in the pipeline for more than a year now.
Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn’s film with Luv Ranjan has been in the pipeline for more than a year now.
         

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan on Thursday denied reports that his film featuring Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor has been shelved. The actor duo was supposed to collaborate with the Pyaar Ka Punchama director on an intense drama. Actor Deepika Padukone was also rumoured to be attached to the project.

However, there were reports that the film has been put on the back burner. Asked about the status of the film, Ranjan told reporters, “It hasn’t been shelved. The work is going on. There will be a proper announcement... That’s when I will talk about it.” He was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming production Jai Mummy Di, led by actor Sunny Singh.

Also read: Salman Khan may quit Bigg Boss 13, says ‘part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out’

Ranjan previously directed Singh in Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and his last Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Directed by Navjot Gulati, Jai Mummy Di also features Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Uddhav Thackeray allocates portfolios; Sena gets home, NCP finance
Uddhav Thackeray allocates portfolios; Sena gets home, NCP finance
On barb over citizenship law, India gives Imran Khan some advice
On barb over citizenship law, India gives Imran Khan some advice
Google Maps’ lesser known features you must know
Google Maps’ lesser known features you must know
India, US to sign key defence pact at 2+2 next week; Kashmir could figure
India, US to sign key defence pact at 2+2 next week; Kashmir could figure
Watch: Toyota Corolla 2020 smashes past crash test with five-star safety rating
Watch: Toyota Corolla 2020 smashes past crash test with five-star safety rating
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
‘Playing with fire’, ‘fishing in troubled waters’: Cong vs BJP on CAB, N-E
‘Playing with fire’, ‘fishing in troubled waters’: Cong vs BJP on CAB, N-E
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news