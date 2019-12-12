Tanhaji song Maay Bhavani: Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate Marathi folk traditions, feminism. Watch video

bollywood

The latest song from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is out and it cherishes the Marathi tradition of worshipping the Goddess around the time of Holi. In the upcoming period drama, Kajol will share the screen with husband Ajay Devgn nine years after they were seen together in Toonpur Ka Superhero (2010).

The video opens with Kajol sitting on Ajay’s lap as he gazes at the night sky. Ajay is taken by surprise and asks Kajol, “Ye kay ahe? (What is this)” Kajol responds, “Maa Bhavani bhagwan Shankar ke god me baithe to sahi aur mai apne pati ki god me baithu to galat? (It is right when Goddess Bhavani sits on God Shankar’s lap but I am wrong if I sit on my husband’s lap?)” The conversation questions the thinking which makes our society worship female figures but ignore the human feelings of the women around us.

The video then moves to a grand social gathering where Kajol leads a group of women to worship their idol, Maa Bhavani, as they celebrate what looks like Shimgo festival. The festival is mostly celebrated in Konkani communities and marks the arrival of the Goddess, days ahead of the Hindu festival of colours, Holi.

Sharing the video Ajay wrote on Twitter, “#MaayBhavani out now: http://bit.ly/MaayBhavani #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior.” He had earlier tweeted a teaser on Wednesday and wrote, “Ek veer yoddha ki sabse badi taaqat uska parivaar hai! Witness it with #MaayBhavani, out tomorrow: http://bit.ly/Tanhaji-MaayBhavaniTeaser.” The song is high on celebrations and with Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal crooning it, it becomes the happy voice of the brave. Composed by Ajay-Atul, the song is penned by the talented Swanand Kirkire.

Talking about the song, director Om Raut had told Times of India, “Marathas are known for their rich culture. Maay Bhavani is a special song where you will see Tanhaji celebrating Shimga, which also marks an important moment in his life.”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has Ajay in the lead role of Tanaji Malusare, who fought for the state against the crooked antagonist Uday Bhan Rathod, essayed by Saif Ali Khan. The movie also features Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj, Luke Kenny as Aurangzeb, Pankaj Tripathi as Mirza Raja Jai Singh, Neha Sharma as Kamla Devi and Padmavati Rao as Jijamata.

