Ajay Devgn and Kajol strike a pose while in character for Tanhaji. see pic

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 17:36 IST

Actor Kajol will be seen sharing screen space with husband Ajay Devgn in their upcoming period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She has now shared a picture in the film’s costume and have asked her fans if its a behind-the-scenes picture or a still from the movie.

Kajol posted the picture on Twitter with the caption, “In character or not?? Guess.” She also announced that the Marathi trailer of the will be released on December 10. Ajay is dressed, as Tanaji Malusare, in a white kurta and beige turban with a tilak on his forehead. Kajol is decked up in a Marathi sari and nosering, completing her look with a bindi and mangalsutra.

Kajol’s fans are delighted to see her pairing up with Ajay after a long time. A fan wrote, “You are in character, and you are truly back Kajol even if the role the small this is your best act after We Are Family’s Maya. The submissive wife look, a sense of pride in eyes. Your face shows it all.” Another wrote, “You always looks as real as you are even in roles as well ,you are such a wonderful actress.” One fan called it a real pose and commented, “Not in character. In this pic you are kajol and Ajay.”

The Marathi version of the film will hit the theatres along with the Hindi version on 10 January next year. Directed by Om Raut, the film has Ajay Devgn in the role of the protagonist, Tanaji Malusare, who fights for the state and its freedom against the crooked antagonist Uday Bhan, portrayed by Saif Ali Khan. The movie also features Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj, Luke Kenny as Aurangzeb, Pankaj Tripathi as Mirza Raja Jai Singh, Neha Sharma as Kamla Devi and Padmavati Rao as Jijamata.

Tanaji is Ajay’s 100th film in his almost three-decade-long career. Ajay and Kajol were last seen together in 2010 film, Toonpur Ka Superhero. Tanaji will seen them pairing up again and is set to hit screens on January 10.

