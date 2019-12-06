Kalki Koechlin gives a glimpse of her baby bump from magazine photoshoot, Radhika Apte showers her with love. See pics

bollywood

Actor Kalki Koechlin, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, has shared a few pictures from her latest magazine photoshoot. The actor looks flawless as usual and is seen showing her baby bump in the picture.

Kalki posted the picture on Instagram with the caption, “I also think that objects and ideas can be beautiful, so why restrict it to just physicality? #nodigitaldistortion.” The actor can be seen wearing an off-white top and looks at the camera with a side gaze.

Actor Radhika Apte dropped a heart emoji to the post. A fan wrote, “You are so gorgeous.” Another commented, “This is just an amazing picture!!! Love it!!” One more fan wrote, “That glow!”

Kalki shared two more pictures of the cover shoot for the magazine on Instagram. Jim Sarbh, who shared the screen space with her in web show, Made In Heaven, commented to the post, “Haha nice.” A fan wished her good health and wrote, “The little human make us mothers more beautiful from inside and outside. I wish you a very pleasant birth experience kalki.” One more fan wrote, “You epitomize all that is beautiful.”

Kalki posted another picture from the shoot along with her quote, “It took me a while to realise that my identity is Indian, and the colour of my skin doesn’t matter.”

Kalki had earlier shared how she is learning a few lullabies in different languages for her baby. She told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am enjoying playing the ukulele and that’s pretty nice. They say that babies can start hearing from 27 weeks so it’s nice to have these good influences around. I have to take it step by step for every trimester there are new challenges. Thankfully, I have a wonderful midwife who’s helping me prepare for labour and is also teaching me about breastfeeding and about all the things a baby needs in the first few months.”

Talking about bringing up her baby, Kalki had said, “I don’t want to throw my baby into the media that the baby has only media attention all the time. I want my child to experience things any normal child would have like friends in different circles of life and who come from different social strata. I don’t want to stop my child from playing with children from different economic backgrounds and things like that. That’s important for me. But at the same time, I understand that we live in a social media world. I’m not going to hide my baby in a cupboard. I will have to find that balance.”

