Ajay Devgn walks out of Luv Ranjan’s film with Ranbir Kapoor, project shelved: report

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:34 IST

Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor, who were supposed to work together for the first time in director Luv Ranjan’s next, might have to wait a little while longer to collaborate, as Ajay has reportedly quit. As a result, Luv is said to have shelved the film.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source has been quoted as saying, “Ajay Devgn has taken his name out of the film. He opted out a few weeks ago and now, won’t be starring in the movie anymore. There were a few things that all of them couldn’t agree on and they thought it’s better to not take the discussion ahead anymore. The film was anyway getting pushed but after AJ’s exit, it seems the entire project has been derailed. Luv, on the other hand, has decided to keep this film on the backburner and concentrate on another film that he’s been planning to mount on for sometime now.”

Luv, who delivered a hit in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018, had confirmed the project on Instagram with a picture. He had captioned it, “Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor come together for Luv Ranjan’s next movie which will roll in 2019.”

Deepika Padukone was earlier rumoured to have been approached to play the female lead after she and Ranbir were spotted at Luv Ranjan’s house a few months ago. She was called out by fans on Twitter, who did not want her to work with Luv, who was accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement.

Earlier, a source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, ”Luv has been working on the script for almost two years now. The first draft of the script is locked, and the film will go on the floors by the year-end. It is mounted on a huge budget. Once the final draft of the script is locked, Luv will go on a recce. After that, he will finalise a stunt team that will be a mix of Indian and international action directors.”

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 17:32 IST