Forbes says Kangana Ranaut earned an estimated Rs 17.5 cr in 2019, Rangoli Chandel says ‘she pays more tax’ than that

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 09:40 IST

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has claimed the figures shared by Forbes India for actors’ income is false, demanding proof of the income mentioned in Forbes’ Top 100 Celebrity list that the publication shared recently. Ranked at the 70th spot, the list mentioned Kangana has earned Rs 17.5 crore in the year 2019.

Rangoli tweeted, “Yeh @forbes_india ek number ka fraud hai, I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR hai, Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll... (contd) show us who paid how much tax. You can’t just assume people’s income on what basis? Please reply @forbes_india.”

“Even Kangana doenst know how much she made in this year, only her accounts department and I know, we tell her all the details, and all that info is super confidential........as this financial year not even closed yet only advance tax is filed and already these lucca jurnos pretending jaise they have access to whole industry’s account @forbes_india,” she added.

She also wrote, “Dear @forbes_india if you tell me your reliable sources I will openly say sorry, but you can’t write anything that too after smoking hash.”

Yeh @forbes_india ek number ka fraud hai, I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR hai, Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll... (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

Even Kangana doenst know how much she made in this year, only her accounts department and I know, we tell her all the details, and all that info is super confidential....(contd) @forbes_india — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

(Contd).... show us who paid how much tax. You can’t just assume people’s income on what basis? Please reply @forbes_india — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

As per a description on the article page of Forbes India, “The celebrity ranks are based on an aggregate of the estimated earnings and their calculated fame quotient, via print and social media reach. Some celebrities who score very high on fame might be ranked higher than those who have stronger revenues, but a poor fame score.”

As per the list, Akshay Kumar is at No 2 on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list with Rs 293.25 cr earnings for the year 2019.has beaten Salman Khan, who was at the top spot for the last three years. This year, two female actors - Alia Bhatt (8) and Deepika Padukone (10), have made it to the top 10 for the first time. Other Bollywood celebrities in the top 10 include Shah Rukh Khan (at No 6) and Ranveer Singh (at No 7).

