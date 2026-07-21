'If Haaland comments…’: Indian content creator’s weight-loss challenge gets surprise reply from football star

In the caption, Sahil wrote, "Come Haaland you want me to see lean."

The text on the video read, "If Haaland comments on this reel I will lose 20 kg in next 3 months."

Taking to Instagram , Sahil Gupta shared the reel in which he is seen walking towards a life-sized poster of Haaland while mimicking the footballer's iconic "cyborg walk" - a stiff-armed, head-forward power stride that became a viral meme during the July 2026 FIFA World Cup.

An Indian content creator got the surprise of a lifetime after football star Erling Haaland commented on his viral Instagram reel. The reply came after the creator promised to lose 20 kg in 3 months if the Norwegian striker noticed his post.

Haaland's reply Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 12 million views. The video even caught Haaland's attention, with the Manchester City striker commenting, "Starting now."

The unexpected response delighted Sahil, who thanked his followers for helping the reel reach the football star.

"Thank you so much my people my audience.. Because of you @erling Haaland Commented On This Reel....And From Now I will start My Weight Loss Journey And Will Make You Witness by posting one reel on every Friday Till Next 3 months. Support me let me know in comments what all should i do for my weight loss.. love you all once again," he wrote.

(Also Read: Indian boss cancels employee's leave to watch FIFA World Cup final: ‘Bewakoof kisi aur ko banana’)

Social media reactions Haaland's comment quickly sparked reactions from social media users as well, with many encouraging Sahil to stay committed to his promise.

One user wrote, "Bro... he commented already. Now its time to show him the result."

"Bro you better follow through! @erlin.g_ commented. Better not let yourself, him, and the rest of the world down. You got this!!! Remember to talk to whoever you can when you are feeling down and not motivated. Having someone to lean on and communicate with can make all the difference in your success," commented another.

"He didn't know how quick and serious @erling is," wrote a third user.

"Haalands gotta have 20h screen time rn," jokingly wrote another.