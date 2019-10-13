e-paper
Luv Ranjan signs Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor after Ajay Devgn’s departure: report

After Ajay Devgn’s departure from a previously announced film, director Luv Ranjan has begun work on a new project, reportedly starring former couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

bollywood Updated: Oct 13, 2019 14:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have worked together in films such as Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have worked together in films such as Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
         

Director Luv Ranjan has reportedly signed former partners Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone for a new film. This comes after it was reported that actor Ajay Devgn had dropped out of a previously announced film that would also have featured Ranbir, and perhaps Deepika.

Pinkvilla quotes a source as saying, “Luv is planning another drama with the same cast, after Ajay told him he won’t be part of his other film that was announced. Luv already had Ranbir and DP’s dates for his film and this would have cost him a chance to get their dream pair again on screen. So he has started scripting another rom-com, which like his other films, will be quirky and funny too. He will start the film around February next year, exactly when he was planning to start the other one. Ranbir and DP have okayed the concept and a verbal go ahead is already there.”

 

The cancelled film was reportedly a big-budget action entertainer. While Deepika was never officially announced as being part of the cast, pictures of her meeting Luv with Ranbir caused controversy online, after her fans expressed their dismay at the possibility of Deepika working with the filmmaker. Luv has drawn criticism in the past for making films that have been described as misogynist, and was accused by a woman of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in 2018. Speaking to Vogue India, Deepika gave a resounding ‘no’ when asked if she would be willing to work with a person who has been accused of sexual misconduct. “No! I would not,” she said.

 

Pinkvilla had earlier quoted a source as saying, “Ajay Devgn has taken his name out of the film. He opted out a few weeks ago and now, won’t be starring in the movie anymore. There were a few things that all of them couldn’t agree on and they thought it’s better to not take the discussion ahead anymore. The film was anyway getting pushed but after AJ’s exit, it seems the entire project has been derailed. Luv, on the other hand, has decided to keep this film on the backburner and concentrate on another film that he’s been planning to mount on for sometime now.”

Ranbir has two films in the pipeline -- Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor. Deepika will next be seen in Chhapaak, and then in ‘83 with husband Ranveer Singh.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 14:17 IST

