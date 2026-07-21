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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, July 22 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Updated on: Jul 21, 2026, 23:42:45 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #CineCall

    What: Remembering The Self – A Meditative Journey (Producers: Lilla Balint & Daniel Schmidt)

    Gram it: Making their way through water-logged streets were these commuters at Kadipur Road in Gurugram. As monsoon showers lashed the city on Tuesday, NCR residents took to umbrellas and raincoats to make it through the day. IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds for today as well. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)
    Gram it: Making their way through water-logged streets were these commuters at Kadipur Road in Gurugram. As monsoon showers lashed the city on Tuesday, NCR residents took to umbrellas and raincoats to make it through the day. IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds for today as well. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 22

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: IF ONLY (Directors: Vidushi Mehra & Bivas Sharma)

    Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

    When: July 22 to 24

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: UNSUNG: Celebrating the Extraordinary Grandeur of Smallness – Photographs by Amit Mehra

    Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 22 to August 4

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Devi: Traditional Indian Folk Art

    Where: Bagu Mithu, GP - 42, Maurya Enclave, Pitampura

    When: July 22

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta Ft. Ravi Gupta

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: July 22

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 22 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 22 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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