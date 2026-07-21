HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall
What: Remembering The Self – A Meditative Journey (Producers: Lilla Balint & Daniel Schmidt)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 22
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: IF ONLY (Directors: Vidushi Mehra & Bivas Sharma)
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket
When: July 22 to 24
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: UNSUNG: Celebrating the Extraordinary Grandeur of Smallness – Photographs by Amit Mehra
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 22 to August 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Devi: Traditional Indian Folk Art
Where: Bagu Mithu, GP - 42, Maurya Enclave, Pitampura
When: July 22
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta Ft. Ravi Gupta
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: July 22
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction