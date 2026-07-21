HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Remembering The Self – A Meditative Journey (Producers: Lilla Balint & Daniel Schmidt)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 22

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

What: IF ONLY (Directors: Vidushi Mehra & Bivas Sharma)

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: July 22 to 24

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: UNSUNG: Celebrating the Extraordinary Grandeur of Smallness – Photographs by Amit Mehra