Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in white at Isha Ambani’s Holi party, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make heads turn

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 20:57 IST

With just a few days to go for the festival of colours, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal kicked off Holi celebrations by hosting a grand party at their residence in Mumbai. It looks like the coronavirus scare could not dampen their festive spirit.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were among the first guests to arrive. The couple looked stunning in matching white traditional outfits with colourful embroidery. Priyanka and Nick flew down to India from the US earlier this week. One of her fan clubs claimed that the purpose of their visit was to celebrate Holi with family.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra wore a cream coloured kurta with a white salwar and dupatta. She posed for the paparazzi with writer Mushtaq Sheikh.

Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra came with his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya. Speculation was rife that the two were engaged, but Neelam set the record straight and confirmed that she is not Siddharth fiancée.

In the comments section of an Instagram post by a paparazzo, she clarified that the ring on her finger was not an engagement ring. “The ring is on my right hand. We’re not engaged,” she wrote.

Vicky Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif attended the party. Anusha Dandekar wore a simple white salwar kameez. Huma Qureshi came in an all-white ensemble, as well.

However, the Ambanis wore colourful outfits. Isha wore a bright tie-dye maxi dress, while her brother Akash Ambani opted for a T-shirt with blue, pink and yellow tie-dye accents and jeans. His wife Shloka Ambani chose to wear white co-ords with a quirky, colourful print.

Filmmaker Gauri Shinde came with her husband and filmmaker R Balki. Jacqueline Fernandez looked gorgeous in a floral crop top paired with a matching long skirt. Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekhaa were dressed in their traditional best.

