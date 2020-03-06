Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas in India to celebrate Holi, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 08:48 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, are in India. Pictures of their arrival have surfaced online and their fan pages suggest that they’re in the country to celebrate the festival of colours, Holi.

The pictures show Priyanka and Nick with their luggage, posing with an unknown person. It is not clear where the picture were taken. While Priyanka is in black trousers and a black and pink floral-printed shirt, Nick is dressed in a pair of blue track pants, a striped coordinated blue shirt and a blue trench coat.

A video of Priyanka speaking at the International Government Communication Forum 2020 (ICGF2020) at Sharjah has also surfaced online, which suggests that the actor had a brief stopover there.

Priyanka and Nick are pretty regular on social media, particularly Instagram. Priyanka had recently shared a number of pictures from her photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Singapore. Nick, meanwhile, had posted unseen pictures from the shoot of the Jonas Brothers’ Sucker after it completed one year of release.

Also read: Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sridevi’s daughter is the apple of her family’s eyes. These 10 pics with Arjun, Khushi prove it

Priyanka, who was last seen in her home production The Sky Is Pink, has a number of interesting projects in her kitty. She has finished shooting for her Netflix film The White Tiger, based on a book of the same name by writer Aravind Adiga. Directed by Iranian-American Ramin Bahrani, it also stars actor Rajkummar Rao. She will play Maa Anand Sheila, the one-time close but controversial aide of Osho. She will be also be seen in a film along with Mindy Kaling, centred around a typical Indian wedding.

Follow @htshowbiz for more