e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas in India to celebrate Holi, see pics

Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas in India to celebrate Holi, see pics

Priyanka Chopra and her American husband Nick Jonas are reportedly in India. Fans of the couple shared pictures of their arrival. See them here.

bollywood Updated: Mar 06, 2020 08:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ pictures have surfaced online.
New Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ pictures have surfaced online.(Instagram)
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, are in India. Pictures of their arrival have surfaced online and their fan pages suggest that they’re in the country to celebrate the festival of colours, Holi.

The pictures show Priyanka and Nick with their luggage, posing with an unknown person. It is not clear where the picture were taken. While Priyanka is in black trousers and a black and pink floral-printed shirt, Nick is dressed in a pair of blue track pants, a striped coordinated blue shirt and a blue trench coat.

 

View this post on Instagram

Priyanka and Nick in India for Holi ❤

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline) on

A video of Priyanka speaking at the International Government Communication Forum 2020 (ICGF2020) at Sharjah has also surfaced online, which suggests that the actor had a brief stopover there.

Priyanka and Nick are pretty regular on social media, particularly Instagram. Priyanka had recently shared a number of pictures from her photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Singapore. Nick, meanwhile, had posted unseen pictures from the shoot of the Jonas Brothers’ Sucker after it completed one year of release.

Also read: Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sridevi’s daughter is the apple of her family’s eyes. These 10 pics with Arjun, Khushi prove it

Priyanka, who was last seen in her home production The Sky Is Pink, has a number of interesting projects in her kitty. She has finished shooting for her Netflix film The White Tiger, based on a book of the same name by writer Aravind Adiga. Directed by Iranian-American Ramin Bahrani, it also stars actor Rajkummar Rao. She will play Maa Anand Sheila, the one-time close but controversial aide of Osho. She will be also be seen in a film along with Mindy Kaling, centred around a typical Indian wedding.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000
RBI ‘working on a plan’ after Yes Bank withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000
Veteran firefighters being missed as Parliament stuck in a deadlock
Veteran firefighters being missed as Parliament stuck in a deadlock
Lot unknown about coronavirus, but rise in temperature may help
Lot unknown about coronavirus, but rise in temperature may help
If you are Yes Bank customer, here’s all you need to know
If you are Yes Bank customer, here’s all you need to know
How India’s top political leaders responded to the riots in 1947
How India’s top political leaders responded to the riots in 1947
‘Even with all this...’: Woman uses drone to look for son’s body in Mexico fields
‘Even with all this...’: Woman uses drone to look for son’s body in Mexico fields
Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters, UK judge rules
Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed abducted daughters, UK judge rules
Watch: Alleged video of Delhi violence on social media; cop recounts ordeal
Watch: Alleged video of Delhi violence on social media; cop recounts ordeal
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news