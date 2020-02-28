Priyanka Chopra strikes a wild pose, Nick Jonas reacts ‘So gorgeous’. See pic

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra has graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine’s March issue and husband Nick Jonas is just in love with her glamourous cover look. As the actor shared the cover picture on her Instagram, Nick commented on the post, “So gorgeous!”

Priyanka can be seen lying on a couch in a Dolce & Gabbana animal print dress with a thigh-high slit. She looks confidently towards the camera and has talked about her flaws and body positivity in her magazine interview. Her fans also loved her look. A fan reacted, “OMG YOU ARE AMAZING.” Another commented, “Stunning as always”. One more wrote, “Gorgeous as always!!!”

The actor, who was recently slammed by a section of the society for donning a gown with a risque plunging neckline at the Grammy Awards, told the magazine, “We see some amazing representations of beautiful women who are full and curvaceous. But again, it’s not ‘normal’, and it’s just a pat on the back when someone does it.” She also said, “There’s this thing called sample size and I don’t know who that size is for”.

Priyanka was recently in Mumbai where she walked the ramp in a black gown at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. She also gave Katrina Kaif a visit at her residence and the two bonded over makeup. Priyanka can be seen posing with a handful of eye-pencils and lip colours from Katrina’s makeup line in a picture.

The actor has already completed the shooting of The White Tiger, a Netflix movie where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao. It is based on a book of the same name. She also has two more projects: We Can Be Heroes and Citadel in her kitty.

She is now set to play the role of Ma Anand Sheela in the upcoming Amazon Studios film Sheela, which will be directed by Barry Levinson. Ma Anand Sheela was said to be a spiritual adviser to Rajneesh and the primary perpetrator of the bio-terror attack in Oregon. Sheela, who got back into spotlight after the Netflix documentary series Wild Wild Country, was the personal secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh from 1981-1985 and managed the Rajneeshpuram ashram in Wasco County, Oregon.

