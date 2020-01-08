Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal twin in florals and pastels

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 15:10 IST

The Ambani women are known for their class and fashion with pastel hues, floral embroidery, and delicate prints. They are the inspiration for traditional fashion in India. A picture of Nita and Isha Ambani recently surfaced on Instagram, both dressed in the bright, pastel hues and intricate embroidery.

Nita Ambani was dressed in a beautiful pastel pink lehenga choli, whereas Isha opted for an elegant yellow blouse and skirt with a floral motif embroidery.

The mother-daughter duo also sported simple, dewy, classy makeup looks. For Nita, heavy kohl with subtle smokey eyes, maroon bindi, and blush pink lipstick. While Isha wore a red bindi and a chic nude lipstick. Both completed their looks with soft curls.

Also read: I have worked with four generations of actors: Manish Malhotra

Nita and Isha Ambani dazzle in their lehengas. ( Instagram/nitaambani9 )

Nita chose to accessorise with a heavy pearly necklace and bangles, whereas Isha took to diamond bangles on her wrist and diamond dangle earrings.

Nita Ambani is known for her love of classy looks, bright colours and lehengas from the exquisite hand-embroidered zardozi and silk thread ivory lehenga designed by Tarun Tahiliani, as well as a custom-made off-white hand-embroidered and embellished lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, to the ever famous bright fuchsia pink Gota-Patti embroidered lehenga worn at the pre-Diwali party at Jio World Centre for their Indian Premier League team.

Designer Tarun Tahhiliani described Nita Ambani as a ‘patron of all fine Indian art’. ( Instagram/ taruntahiliani )

Isha Ambani does not fall short in the fashion front with her pastel shades and glitter looks. Most recently she made news with a sleeveless blouse set in sequins and adorned with a 3D rose motif paired with an embellished lehenga and a sheer dupatta along with diamonds to accessorise- danglers and a dainty neckpiece apart from multiple bangles.

Isha Ambani in her pastel pink ensemble. ( Instagram/ ambanifamily )

We hope to see more of the classy Ambani women and their elegant looks.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter