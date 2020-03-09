Aditya Narayan announces six-month sabbatical from TV, assures fans it is ‘not a permanent departure’

tv

Aditya Narayan has announced that he is taking a six-month break from television shows to focus on his music career. The singer, television host and actor was most recently seen as the host of singing reality show Indian Idol 11.

In an Instagram post, Aditya listed out the 11 television shows that he has featured in and said that the experience has been “extremely humbling”. He went on to say that he has been a part of “more than 350 episodes of content”, which was roughly 3500 hours, in addition to pursuing his singing career, hitting the gym, and attending meetings and rehearsals.

“My life’s purpose has always been to make music. As much as I love TV, working on so many TV shows has not allowed me time to work on the level of & amount of music that I would want to. Hence, I am taking a sabbatical from Indian Television for 6 months to work on my debut album & music videos. My next 3 TV shows already signed so it’s not a permanent departure,” he wrote in the caption.

Aditya also listed out his future projects – a debut music album with his band, debut solo music album, music videos, playback singing for films, three television shows, live concerts and his first-ever YouTube show. “Thank you for the love, joy & memories to everyone (The list is gargantuan). Thank you family, friends & fans. Thank you god. Thank YOU for being a part of this wonderful journey. 25 years in & we are just getting started! Work hard, stay humble, spread love,” he signed off.

Aditya has hosted X Factor India, Entertainment Ki Raat, Rising Star 3, Kitchen Champion, Indian Idol 11, multiple seasons of SaReGaMaPa Lil’ Champs and SaReGaMaPa, among others. He was also the first runner-up of reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

As a singer, Aditya has sung popular numbers such as Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun and Tattad Tattad from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

