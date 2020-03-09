e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Patralekhaa slams trolls for calling her ‘cheap’ and body-shaming her, says ‘I will wear what I want to wear’

Patralekhaa slams trolls for calling her ‘cheap’ and body-shaming her, says ‘I will wear what I want to wear’

Patralekhaa hit out at trolls who criticised her choice of clothes at a recent event and said that it is no one’s business how she dresses.

bollywood Updated: Mar 09, 2020 18:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Patralekhaa at the special screening of Guilty in Mumbai.
Patralekhaa at the special screening of Guilty in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Actor Patralekhaa has hit out at trolls who criticised her for her outfit at the screening of Netflix film Guilty in Mumbai last week. She wore a black crop top along with a jacket of the same colour and jeans. While some loved her look for the evening, others found fault with it.

In an Instagram post, Patralekhaa hit out at her detractors, asserting that she would dress the way she deemed fit. “I wore this outfit to a screening and got papped! A few fashion bloggers picked it up (thank you for that) but I happened to read the comments section below and they were filled with negativity. I was a bit shocked about people spewing so much negativity and personal attack in their comments. WHY?” she wrote.

She added, “It’s my body I will wear what I like and what I want. If i look cheap,wannabe,this shape, that size etc, its really none of anyone’s business. My body my armour! I will wear what I want to wear. #HappyWomens’day2020. Celebrating today and everyday. Strong today, Stronger tomorrow.”

Also read: Karisma Kapoor says kiss with Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani was ‘gruelling’ to shoot

Patralekhaa’s boyfriend and actor Rajkummar Rao came out in support of her. In the comments section, he wrote, “Prettiest girl ever,” along with heart-eyes, fire and heart emojis. She also got support from actors Diana Penty, Hazel Keech, Huma Qureshi and Divya Khosla Kumar, among others.

 

Patralekhaa made her Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta’s Citylights in 2014 opposite Rajkummar, and won the Screen Award for Best Female Debut. She was last seen on the big screen in Faraz Haider’s Nanu Ki Jaanu alongside Abhay Deol.

Apart from films, Patralekhaa has also been a part of web series. She acted in ALTBalaji show Bose: Dead/Alive and was also seen in Zee5 show Badnaam Gali.

