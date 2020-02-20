Rajkummar Rao reveals what he thought on seeing girlfriend Patralekhaa for first time, calls her ‘prettiest and strongest’

bollywood

Rajkummar Rao has written a heartwarming note for his actor girlfriend Patralekhaa on her birthday, sharing how he saw her for the first time in a commercial and wanted to meet her one day.

Sharing two pictures from their multiple vacations on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, “Happy birthday P! @patralekhaa. I still remember seeing you in an advertisement and wondering,”I wish I could meet this girl one day.” And as destiny or the universe would have it, much to my desire, I met you a month later. It has been so many years of togetherness,and yet,it feels like we’ve just met. You are the prettiest and the strongest girl I’ve met. Let’s create many more wonderful memories together.”

Rajkummar had earlier penned a thought-provoking piece for Patralekhaa on Valentine’s Day. He questioned many of love’s accepted expressions which convey something entirely different in reality. Talking about his own relationship, he addressed to Patralekhaa, “The love I found in you made me more, made me believe that we are one formidable force when together.”

Rajkummar rejected ideas of “settling down” and “all you need is love” saying, “I know we have anything but settled down, we have in fact risen up and accomplished more than what we could have individually I think. I know that we have built a greater us.” Undermining the need of fancy dinner dates, chocolates or over the top gestures, he added, “I would choose to tread this path, do things that are meaningful and continue to reimagine this beautiful emotion to be greater together always.”

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were seen together as a poor married couple in 2014 film, CityLights. They also featured together in the web series Bose. Rajkummar will now be seen in the role of a PT teacher in Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang. Originally titled Turram Khan, the film was earlier scheduled to be released on March 13 but will now hit theatres on June 12. The film is a social comedy based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh and also features Nushrat Bharucha, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Saurabh Shukla. The project is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

