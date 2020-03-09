e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Karisma Kapoor says kiss with Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani was ‘gruelling’ to shoot

Karisma Kapoor says kiss with Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani was ‘gruelling’ to shoot

Karisma Kapoor said that the kissing scene with Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani was shot over three days in the freezing cold.

bollywood Updated: Mar 09, 2020 17:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karisma Kapoor said that the kissing scene with Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani was shot under extremely gruelling circumstances.
Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s steamy kiss in their 1996 blockbuster Raja Hindustani became one of the major talking points of the film. However, Karisma said that she and Aamir had a tough time shooting for the scene and just wanted it to be over.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, she said, “We have been through gruelling circumstances. People say, ‘oh, that kiss’ and all, but what we have gone through that shoot for three days… In Ooty, in February… we were like, kab khatam ho raha hai yeh kiss scene (when is this kiss scene getting over)!”

Karisma said that she and Aamir would be “shivering away” between takes because of the chilly weather in Ooty. “It was freezing cold with storm fans and freezing cold water. We have worked in those circumstances from 7 till 6 in the evening, shivering away between takes. So that was a different era of, I think, working in those kinds of circumstances,” she said.

While Karisma was seen as a rich heiress in Raja Hindustani, Aamir played an uneducated taxi driver. They kiss in a moment of passion, when they are caught in a storm. Back in the day, the kiss was one of the longest that Hindi cinema had seen.

 

Currently, Karisma is all set for the release of her digital debut, ALTBalaji’s web series Mentalhood. She will be seen as a former beauty pageant winner, who is obsessed with the idea of her three children entering showbiz.

Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood also features Sanjay Suri, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Tillotama Shome. It will premiere Wednesday, March 11.

Also read: Rangoli Chandel reveals Kangana Ranaut and Aamir Khan’s friendship soured due to ‘political views’

Meanwhile, Aamir is busy shooting for Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab. The film, which is an official adaptation of the multiple Academy Award-winning Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, has Karisma’s sister Kareena Kapoor Khan as his co-star.

Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release this Christmas.

