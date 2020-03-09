Kareena Kapoor opens up about living under sister Karisma’s shadow in early career, being replaced for demanding equal pay

bollywood

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 09:32 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about the rejection she faced early in her career, and how she emerged from under the shadow of her sister, actor Karisma Kapoor. Kareena was speaking to Pinkvilla on the occasion of Women’s Day.

She said, “Actually my parents have been very supportive and much more when it came to me. I think a lot of people still looked at me as Lolo’s sister which I am extremely proud of. I think whatever I am has a lot to do with Lolo as well. I had my own struggle when it came to breaking that image too. Because when you are attached to being Lolo’s sister, coming from the Kapoor family. I had my own share of struggle which people usually brush under the carpet. The perception is star children don’t have their own share of struggles.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals Sara Ali Khan has done ‘really naughty things in my house’, used to be a ‘brat’

Speaking about initial apprehension about her body type, she said, “I was very happy in my size and body. I was chubby, And I liked it. I love my parathas, I am a typical Punjabi kudi. But then the pressure took over. People were like will she look good in glamorous roles.”

Kareena is now among the highest paid actresses in the Hindi film industry. Commenting on pay disparity, she added, “I did demand a certain fee and I don’t think there is anything wrong in it. You put in equal amount of time and effort so obviously, you want a certain amount. Now there is a lot of discussion about pay disparity but when I said it earlier, no one really paid attention to it. Of course, if I have demanded something, I have been replaced but it is just that you don’t hear about it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more