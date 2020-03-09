Kareena Kapoor reveals Sara Ali Khan has done ‘really naughty things in my house’, used to be a ‘brat’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed that Sara Ali Khan used to be a ‘brat’ in her youth. Sara was shown a video message from Kareena during a recent interview.

Confessing that she’s a fan, Sara told Pinkvilla that she’s no longer starstruck, because Kareena is, after all, her ‘father’s wife’. “I see Kareena often,” Sara added, before she was shown a video message on an iPad.

In the video, Kareena says, “I’ve seen you transform from a brat; a young brat, naughty girl, who’s done a lot of naughty things in my house.” Sara has always said that she’s a huge Kareena fan, even before her father Saif Ali Khan married her.

“I admire Kareena Kapoor and her work. She’s a professional who always gives preference to work. Her style of working is something I would want to imbibe from her,” she said in the same interview. Meanwhile, during an appearance on Kareena’s talk show, the host said that Sara has now become ‘boring’. Asked why, Kareena said, “Because now you’re not eating pizzas, and you’re not doing all of that. Now you’re just really boring.” Sara shot back, “Yeah, but now I can maybe earn the money to buy the pizza. How about that?”

Kareena recently made her debut on Instagram, and has so far shared pictures of her mother, Saif, and son Taimur. Sara, meanwhile, was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s poorly received Love Aaj Kal. She has the reboot of Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re, with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the pipeline.

