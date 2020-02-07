Kareena Kapoor thinks Sara Ali Khan has become ‘really boring’ now. This is why

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan feels Sara Ali Khan has become “really boring” after her weight loss. On her radio show What Women Want, Kareena said that she misses the old Sara.

When asked the reason, Kareena said, “Because now you’re not eating pizzas, and you’re not doing all of that. Now you’re just really boring.” Sara then said, “Yeah, but now I can maybe earn the money to buy the pizza. How about that?”

Sara, who once weighed 96 kgs, was asked by Kareena if more people hit on her after her transformation. “Nobody hits on me and you know this,” she said, adding, “I think it’s because I’m an intimidating opinionated person. But I don’t get hit on very often. I really think so.”

Even when Sara was heavier, she was confident. “As a person, I have never really derived my confidence from the way that I look. And I don’t think that is one of the first five things that come to your mind when you talk to me anyway, you know? So I don’t think that’s ever been it,” she said.

However, Sara admitted that her pictures get a lot more attention after her weight loss. “Maybe more boys like my photos than they would if I was like, that fat. That’s definitely the case,” she said.

At a recent event, Sara said that when she first started working out, she almost gave up in a day. “I remember saying ‘you know what I am going to do it’ and I went to the gym and did 3 crunches with a weighted ball in my hand and I couldn’t do more because I was heavy and I was not fit. I left the gym and came home and said that ‘you know what, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe I can’t’,” she said.

“I woke up the next day and went back to the gym and did 4 crunches and then I did 5 and then I did 6 and I really don’t need to boast but I am down for a crunch challenge right now,” she added.

Sara will be seen next on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, in which she is paired opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film will release on February 14.

