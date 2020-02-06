e-paper
Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur is a picture of concentration as he colours furiously, see pic

In a new picture of Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan, he can be seen colouring and looks engrossed.

bollywood Updated: Feb 06, 2020 16:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan is seen colouring in this new picture.
Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan is seen colouring in this new picture.(Instagram)
         

A picture of actor Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan has surfaced online which shows the little boy with his colouring book, rapt in concentration. In the picture, Taimur is seated on a comfortable chair with a table in front of him. There is a book open in front, which he is colouring. The picture looks like it was taken at his home.

Taimur was seen on Wednesday attending Karan Johar’s twins’ birthday party. In the pictures and videos from the party, Taimur was seen having the most fun. The little boy was seen jumping and dancing to music. In another video he can be seen playing a drum. The party saw other star kids attend as well, including Taimur’s cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam, and Shahid Kapoor’s children, Misha and Zain.

 

Kareena, meanwhile, is riding high on the success of her film, Good Newwz. A romantic comedy about two couples, played by Kareena, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, trying to have a baby, the film has been received well by the audience. The film, which released on December 27 last year, went on to make more than Rs 200 crore. On January 20, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, tweeting the film’s numbers, had written on Twitter: “#GoodNewwz scores double century... Flies past ₹ 200 cr mark... Has had a glorious run in #Delhi, #NCR, #Punjab, #Mumbai... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #MissionMangal... [Week 4] Fri 75 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.89 cr. Total: ₹ 201.14 cr. #India biz.”

 

Kareena has interesting films in her kitty. Through much of November last year, she was in Chandigarh, shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. Later this month, the principal shooting of her film Takht is scheduled to begin. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, apart from Kareena is a period drama set in the Mughal era. While Kareena will play Jahanaara Begum, Vicky will be seen as Aurangzeb while Ranveer Singh will play Dara Shikoh, the children of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

