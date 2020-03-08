Kareena Kapoor is looking for right script to work with sister Karisma

tv

Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking for the right script to work with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor in a film. “We have always wanted to work together but till now we haven’t got that kind of script. We have not liked anything. Somebody should come with a good script then, we will consider,” said Kareena at a special screening of Karisma’s debut web series, Mentalhood.

Mentalhood marks Karisma’s return to acting after a long time, and Kareena feels fans were waiting for the comeback to happen. “I think everybody is excited especially for Lolo (Karisma’s pet name). I think we all, as fans, have waited for her, to watch her on screen. We wanted her to come back after so many years. So, I am as excited and nervous as she is. I know that she feeling very nervous. Mentalhood is a relevant topic today, especially for all mothers,” Kareena said.

On Sunday, Kareena also shared a picture on her new Instagram page with Karisma and their mother Babita. “Wonder women... My life in colour,” she captioned the post. Karisma commented ‘my rocks’ on the photo.

Opening up at a special screening of the series, Karisma said the digital space allows filmmakers a more creative platform. “I think it’s a very different platform,” said Karisma, about OTT as a platform for entertainment, and added: “It’s more creative, and you can speak a lot more. It gives you a voice.”

On her new assignment, the 45-year-old said: “I am sure people will enjoy Mentalhood because it is a relevant and emotional show and yet it has been told in a very lighthearted fashion. So, this show is a tribute to all the mothers out there from us as mothers.”

