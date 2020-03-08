At Mentalhood screening, Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma and mom Babita steal the show

tv

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was the star attraction at the screening of sister Karisma Kapoor’s upcoming web series, Mentalhood. The actor attended the screening with mother Babita and Karisma. Ekta Kapoor was also seen at the event.

Also spotted at the screening were Bigg Boss 13 star Rashami Desai, Kareena’s cousin Aadar Jain and his mother Rima Jain, Sumona Chakravarti, Amrita Arora, Shruti Seth, Dino Morea among others.

Karisma will make her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s web series that has been directed by Karishma Kohli. The show is about the challenges of parenting and will see the actor play a character called Meira Sharma. She is a former Miss Kanpur who now wants her three children to enter the glamour industry. Sanjay Suri will play her husband on the show.

Mentalhood will also star Shruti, Dino, Shilpa Shukla, Sandhya Mridul and Tillotama Shome. The show will premiere on March 11 on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

See pictures from the screening here:

Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Shruti Seth, Babita and Kareena Kapoor at the event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shruti Seth, Sumona Chakravarti, Aadar Jain, Rima Jain and Karisma. ( Varinder Chawla )

Dino Morea and the Kapoor sisters. ( Varinder Chawla )

It may come as a surprise to many but Karisma revealed in an interview with Rajeev Masand that she hasn’t seen Andaz Apna Apna, one of most iconic films from the 1990s. “Can I be honest? I don’t think I have watched Andaz Apna Apna. Because at that time, we were doing three-four shifts a day. There was no time. We did not have time to watch our own films,” she said.

Karisma’s was last seen Vikram Bhatt’s supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishhq in 2012. She was seen in special appearances Bombay Talkies (2013) and Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018).

