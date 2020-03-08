Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her ‘love’ Saif Ali Khan’s photo on Instagram: ‘Always playing his own tune’

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be making up for lost time with regard to her late entry on Instagram. After making a smashing debut on the photo-sharing app two days ago, she has now posted a black-and-white picture of her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

On Saturday, Kareena posted a new picture and wrote: “My love... always playing his own tune.” The picture shows Saif striking a pose while strumming a guitar. Apart from being a competent actor, it is well known that Saif is good at music too. Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared a cute picture with her son, Taimur Ali Khan and written: “The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame...” The picture showed Taimur in the arms of his mother; while Kareena was not so much in the focus, Taimur’s soft eyes were there for all to see.

On Friday, Kareena had made her Instagram debut with a solo picture of herself in a tracksuit. She had written: “The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram.” She was welcomed by many of her industry friends. Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora Khan had written, “Welcome my love”, while Kareena’s cousin Aadar Jain said, “At long last!!!”. Her childhood buddy, actor Tusshar Kapoor wrote, “Instagram in India just got bigger, welcome queen of glamour and aura!” while Arjun Kapoor said, “It’s a biggish.” Apart from these celebrities, Kajol, Karan Johar, her sister Karisma Kapoor and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan also welcomed her on the photo-sharing app.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in the film Angrezi Medium, which is the sequel to the 2017 hit Hindi Medium. The film stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead. It is a story of a father trying his best to fulfill his daughter’s dream of studying in the UK.

Speaking to Mid-Day about her desire to have worked with Irrfan before, Kareena had said, “I wish the Sahir (Ludhianvi) film had happened. But then again, I believe when such great movies don’t work out, it’s for a reason. Every movie has its destiny, and that one will take its own course. Under the circumstances that Irrfan and I met, it was surreal. He is so respectful and charming, and I was in awe of him.”

