Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor wishes Sahir Ludhianvi film with Irrfan had happened, says she’s in ‘awe of’ the actor

Kareena Kapoor wishes Sahir Ludhianvi film with Irrfan had happened, says she’s in ‘awe of’ the actor

Though she laments not working on the Sahir Ludhianvi biopic with Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor is happy for the film she finally got to work with him.

bollywood Updated: Mar 02, 2020 15:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor Khan walks the ramp showcasing an outfit by fashion designer Amit Aggarwal at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 grand finale.
Kareena Kapoor Khan walks the ramp showcasing an outfit by fashion designer Amit Aggarwal at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 grand finale.(IANS)
         

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor laments the fact that a film with Irrfan Khan, where she was supposed to play writer-poet Amrita Pritam and he was supposed to essay the role of legendary rebel poet Sahir Ludhianvi, did not happen. However, she is happy she could finally work with him in their upcoming film Angrezi Medium.

Kareena told Mid Day in an interview, “I wish the Sahir film had happened. But then again, I believe when such great movies don’t work out, it’s for a reason. Every movie has its destiny, and that one will take its own course. Under the circumstances that Irrfan and I met, it was surreal. He is so respectful and charming, and I was in awe of him.”

Also read: Sooryavanshi trailer: Akshay Kumar saves Mumbai, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, Ajay Devgn’s Singham weigh in. Watch

“I was accompanying Saif Ali Khan; he was shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman at that time. So, I was in London for two months anyway and I had to devote 12 to 15 days to the shoot. That was my chance to work with Irrfan. Thank God it worked out! Choosing this film was an easy decision. The greed of wanting to work with Irrfan made me go for it. I have wanted that box ticked for a long time. When Homi (Adajania, director) read the part to me, I was game,” she added.

She also elaborated on her role and told the tabloid, “My character is gritty and dark. Her backstory is crackling. In the few scenes that I have, my character adds depth to the film.”

 

Angrezi Medium, which was scheduled for release on March 20, will now hit theatres on March 13, a week earlier. Directed by Homi Adajani, the film revolves around the relationship between a single doting father and his daughter who wishes to study abroad. In a bid to make her dreams come true, the father tries everything he can to support her financially, including conning a few people. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey in important roles.

