Kareena Kapoor reveals two reasons she worked in Angrezi Medium

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 13:21 IST

Fans were surprised when it was announced that Kareena Kapoor will be seen alongside Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium.Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off of Irrfan’s 2014’s hit Hindi Medium that talked about education system and how parents are desperate for their children to get admitted to private schools. The new film features Kareena as a London cop and Irrfan is a father to a teen daughter essayed by Radhika Madan.

Kareena has said she picked up the project as she always wanted to work with Irrfan, adding that she is essaying the role of a London cop. An Asian Age report quoted her saying, “I am playing a special part in the film. I wanted to work with Irrfan and that’s the reason I took up this role. It’s difficult for a mainstream actress to play cop, and we have seen actresses playing a cop in the entire film, but this role I picked up because I wanted to play a cop from London.”

“The film will promote itself. Giving interviews and promoting films on reality shows is all an excuse for the producers and sponsors. People loved the trailer and the audience will go to watch the film. That’s the power of the film and story,” Kareena further told the daily.

Angrezi Medium, which was scheduled for release on March 20, will now come to the theatres on March 13, a week earlier. The film revolves around the beautiful relationship between a single doting father and his daughter who wishes to study abroad. In a bid to make her dreams come true, the fathers tries all he can to support her financially, even if it means conning a few people. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others.

