e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra welcome daughter through surrogacy, name her Samisha Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra welcome daughter through surrogacy, name her Samisha Shetty Kundra

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have become proud parents to a daughter.

bollywood Updated: Feb 21, 2020 11:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have welcomed their second child after son Viaan.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have welcomed their second child after son Viaan.
         

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra on Friday announced that they have become parents to a baby girl, born through surrogacy.The couple welcomed their second child on February 15.

 

“Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house,” Shilpa said. Raj tweeted, “I can’t express how happy I am to announce the newest member of our family Somisha Shetty Kundra blessed with a baby girl.” Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012.

Also read: After publicly slamming David Dhawan, Govinda breaks silence on Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot

On work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.

She will also be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Noida-Faridabad road, closed due to Shaheen Bagh’s anti-CAA protest, reopens after 69 days
Noida-Faridabad road, closed due to Shaheen Bagh’s anti-CAA protest, reopens after 69 days
Govt responds to SOS from telecom companies, looks at 3 options to help them
Govt responds to SOS from telecom companies, looks at 3 options to help them
Prashant Kishor meets oppn leaders in Bihar amid talks about his next move
Prashant Kishor meets oppn leaders in Bihar amid talks about his next move
Sedition case slapped against woman for ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogan at anti-CAA rally
Sedition case slapped against woman for ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogan at anti-CAA rally
Man strangles Tinder date to death on her birthday eve, jailed for life
Man strangles Tinder date to death on her birthday eve, jailed for life
Mercedes Benz to launch GLC Coupe facelift, sans AMG, in India on March 3
Mercedes Benz to launch GLC Coupe facelift, sans AMG, in India on March 3
DRDO seizes missile autoclave from Chinese ship, allowed to leave for Pak
DRDO seizes missile autoclave from Chinese ship, allowed to leave for Pak
‘Urged Shaheen Bagh protesters to come up with traffic solutions’: Sanjay Hegde
‘Urged Shaheen Bagh protesters to come up with traffic solutions’: Sanjay Hegde
trending topics
India vs New Zealand Live ScoreDonald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa Shetty

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news