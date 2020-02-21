Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra welcome daughter through surrogacy, name her Samisha Shetty Kundra

bollywood

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 11:27 IST

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra on Friday announced that they have become parents to a baby girl, born through surrogacy.The couple welcomed their second child on February 15.

“Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house,” Shilpa said. Raj tweeted, “I can’t express how happy I am to announce the newest member of our family Somisha Shetty Kundra blessed with a baby girl.” Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012.

Also read: After publicly slamming David Dhawan, Govinda breaks silence on Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot

On work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film stars Abhimamyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.

She will also be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.

Follow @htshowbiz for more