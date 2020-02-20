Angrezi Medium song Ek Zindagi: Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan bring motivation for all students preparing for boards. Watch

bollywood

Maddock Films have shared the first song for their upcoming comedy film, Angrezi Medium. The song shows lead star Irrfan Khan play a concerned father when his daughter, Radhika Madan, brings home a boy to tutor her.

The songs shows the ‘strict dad’ mode of Irrfan has he locks the boy out, keeps a stern eye on him and his daughter even as they innocently study physics or discuss Selena Gomez. Radhika may get irritated at times but when Irrfan finally extended a hand of peace and a cup of tea to the boy, she gives her dad the happiest smile.

The song also shows tiny glimpses into Radhika’s life as a student, working hard to ace her exams. The video is peppered with scenes shot in the streets of Udaipur and it’s lovely restaurants by the lake, where Radhika and his friend conduct their study sessions.

The video then takes viewers to England where Radhika arrives for higher studies. There are a lot of sweet hugs, reunions and some threatening eyes made by Kareena Kapoor Khan, who plays a London cop in the film.

The song is sung by Tanishkaa Sanghavi and Sachin - Jigar and the music is composed by the duo Sachit - Jigar. Watch the video here:

Angrezi Medium, which was scheduled for release on March 20, will now come to the theatres on March 13, a week earlier. The trailer was received exceptionally well, leaving the audiences excited to watch Irrfan back on the silver screen.

Angrezi Medium revolves around a beautiful relationship between a single doting father and his daughter who wishes to study abroad. In a bid to realise her dreams, the fathers tries all he can to support her financially, even if it means conning a few people. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and also stars Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others. The film is presented by Jio studios and Prem Vijan.

