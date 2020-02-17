Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium release date is now March 13, Janhvi’s Gunjan Saxena postponed to April 24

bollywood

Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan as a father-daughter duo, has now been brought forward by a week and will release on March 13. It could have clashed with Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which has now been moved to April 24 while the actor’s Roohi Afzana will come out on June 5.

Filmmaker Karan Johar made the announcement on Twitter. He wrote, “Karan Johar and Dinesh Vijan exchange *release dates* of their respective films... Here are the new release dates...#AngreziMedium: 13 March 2020. #GunjanSaxena: 24 April 2020. #RoohiAfza, which was slated for release on 24 April 2020, will get a new release date.”

Roohi Afzana will now come out on June 5. “New release date... #RoohiAfzana - starring #RajkummarRao, #JanhviKapoor and #VarunSharma - to release on 5 June 2020... Directed by Hardik Mehta... Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba... Jio Studios presentation,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The Hindi Medium trailer released last week to a positive response. It narrates a heart-warming story of Rajasthan based father-daughter duo portrayed by Irrfan and Radhika and shows him fighting tooth and nail to land his daughter in an esteemed foreign university but continues to struggle due to financial constraints. It also showed glimpses of Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda and Dimple Kapadia who have prominent roles in the film.

Ahead of the trailer release, Irrfan had shared an emotional video where he spoke of his inability to promote the film owing to ailing health. On Thursday, Bollywood took to Twitter and showered love and prayers of speedy recovery for the actor, who is undergoing treatment for cancer. Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and went abroad for the treatment.

Irrfan’s note had ended with: “We have made this film with that positivity and I am hopeful that this film will teach you, make you laugh and cry and then again make you laugh! Enjoy the trailer, be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me.”

Many Bollywood celebrities showed their support for the actor and the film. Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 20.

