Guilty poster: Kiara Advani nails grunge chic look in Netflix original

bollywood

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 13:07 IST

The first poster of Netflix’s new Indian original film Guilty, produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic – the digital arm of his banner Dharma Productions, has just dropped online. It features Kiara Advani in a grunge chic look, with platinum blonde streaks in her hair and a septum piercing.

Karan shared the poster of Guilty on Twitter and announced that the trailer will be out on Tuesday (February 18). “@advani_kiara...a raw poetic playlist and a mystery - aap convince ho gaye ya aur bataun? #Guilty trailer out tomorrow,” he wrote.

.@advani_kiara...a raw poetic playlist and a mystery - aap convince ho gaye ya aur bataun? #Guilty trailer out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jlPzVU0GXR — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 17, 2020

Guilty, directed by Ruchi Narain, explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly guilty in such circumstances, reports PTI.

In Guilty, Kiara will be seen as the musician girlfriend with a mind of her own, a character she has earlier described as the “antithesis” of her character Preeti in Kabir Singh.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal is asked if he’s dating Katrina Kaif. He says ‘I don’t want to open up about anything’

The actor was last seen on the big screen in Raj Mehta’s comedy Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was well-received by the critics as well as the audience, and crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the box office in India.

Kiara’s next release is Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of his 2011 Tamil hit Muni 2: Kanchana. She stars with Akshay Kumar in the horror comedy and told IANS, “We are putting our best foot forward and we hope to make it a crackling entertainer, because I am sure the expectations will be high.”

Apart from Laxmmi Bomb, Kiara has a number of interesting projects in her kitty, including the biopic of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra titled Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Indoo Ki Jawani.

Follow @htshowbiz for more